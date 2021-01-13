Lohri 2021: Famous Lohri folk song, Top WhatsApp, Facebook and Text messages for your near and dear ones!

New Delhi: On the auspicious and zestful festival of Lohri, the whole atmosphere feels charged-up. On January 13, every year, Lohri is celebrated not just in the country but also globally by the Indian diaspora. It is said that Lohri marks the winter solstice, welcoming the beautiful summer sunshine with open arms. Lohri is celebrated one day before Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghi on January 13 every year.

If you happen to be away from your family, friends and kin, here's a list of best Lohri WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages which you can send across and enjoy the festive day. Take a look:

Start with a famous Lohri Folk Song:

Sunder Mundriye ho!

Tera kaun vicharaa ho!

Dullah Bhatti walla ho!

Dullhe di dhee vyayae ho!

Ser shakkar payee ho!

Kudi da laal pathaka ho!

Kudi da saalu paata ho!

Salu kaun samete!

Chache choori kutti! zamidara lutti!

Zamindaar sudhaye!

Bade bhole aaye!

Ek bhola reh gaya!

Sipahee far ke lai gaya!

Sipahee ne mari itt!

Sanoo de de Lohri, te teri jeeve jodi!

(Cry or howl!)

Bhaanvey ro te bhaanvey pitt!



Sohni kudiyan te naal gabru jawaan , Manao Lohri pyaar de naal. A very Happy Lohri to you and your family!

Agg ke paas saare aao, sundariye mundariye jor se gao. Happy Lohri to one and all!

Let's sway to the rhythm of dhol and dance our way through troubles! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri!

Here's hoping that God fulfils all your wishes this Lohri. Have a happy and safe celebration!

Lohri ki is aag me aapke saare dukh jal kar rakh jo jaen. Happy Lohri!

May the Lohri fire burn away all your troubles and bless your life with health, wealth and happiness.

Happy Lohri to all our readers!



