Love Horoscope: What Each Zodiac Sign Want In Their Love Life And Partners - Astrologer Decodes

Astrologers believe that our zodiac signs are closely connected with our lives. Who we fall in love with, and who we are attracted to depends on our character traits, which again are dictated by our zodiac signs, they believe. The 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - belong to four elements: Earth, Water, Fire And Air. Lalita Sriram, Tarot reader of All India Institute of Occult Science, says, "From fiery Aries to sensitive Pisces, each zodiac sign has different love traits and preferences. Zodiac signs can give us insight into our personalities and behavior, also how we approach love and other relationships."

Zodiac Signs And Their Love Lives

Lalita Sriram, tells us about the Elements - Fire, Water, Earth, and Air - and how zodiacs belonging to these approach their love life.

Fire Signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius

Fire signs are attracted to people who live life to the fullest.

They are passionate and are not shy about making the first move.

They approach love with a deep intensity that can be both exciting and challenging to manage.

They love attention and can never have enough of it.

They don’t like being controlled in any way and hate being stuck or bound by any limits.

Arians approach love with a deep intensity that can be both exciting and challenging to manage.

Leos love all aspects of love - they crave attention and pleasure. They might get really excited and they bring a lot of passion and effort into their relationships

Hardcore romantic Sagittarians follow high moral ground with intellectual insights. They enjoy all aspects of life, especially love, and make romantic connections that are fun and light-hearted.

Earth Signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn

Earth signs are simple and value stability and security in their romantic connections.

In relationships, earth signs can be faithful, but they struggle with the emotional side of love and change in direction. They need partners who understand their practical approach to love.

Taurus is like a strong sensitive mix of foolishly romantic. Taureans are usually simple looking for a relationship that will last a lifetime.

Virgos are hard to love as it requires a lot of effort to meet the expectations of this sign. They need strong comparability to stay in love.

Capricorns are invested in love and deeply invest in the relationship and look for partners who can reciprocate the seriousness and the plan.

Air Signs: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius

Air signs are social and kindled intellectually; they value deep shared interests in their romantic connections.

In relationships, air signs can be fun, playful, and good with social circles.

Their weakness is emotional connection and getting into the depth of a relationship.

They look for partners who need partners who can indulge them with their minds and like to socialize and try out new things.

They hate silent partners and any kind of boundary and condition in a relationship.

Gemini has a dual personality and seeks mental stimulation and avoids boring relationships.

Librans seeks deals like a partnership with their beloved with many idealist expectations.

Aquarians are looking for a soulmate and often have conflicts when indulging in love due to their desire for independence. They bond based on passion and similar likes.

Water Signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces

Water signs are emotional and cherish emotional connections in their romantic lives.

Pisces can be foolishly romantic and Pisceans live a fairy tale romance seeking out partners who share their sensitivity.

In relationships, water signs can be involved, deeply connected, and go to any length, but they struggle emotionally and are prone to overreaction.

​They need partners who like softer aspects of life - like enjoying music, setting up a home, and showing loads of love and warmth.

Cancarins are family-oriented and very soft-hearted, always looking for security and a softer deeper connection.

Scorpions are all for deep intense relationships; they value commitment and often go to extreme levels in all aspects of love.

While our zodiacs may say a lot about us, Lalita Sriram has a word of advice. "Understanding a zodiac sign can help you navigate love and relationships better, but it cannot 100% guarantee a perfect relationship. For all relationships to be successful, it requires a great deal of investment both mentally and emotionally, which can be achieved by keeping a clear mind and transparent and open communication. But remember, falling in love is an experience with lasting memories. So when love comes by, exploring these compatibility insights are worth a try," she says.

(Views expressed by the expert in the article are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)