Lunar Eclipse 2021: India's first Chandra Grahan of the year, check date and time of 'sutak'

New Delhi: The lunar eclipse is an astronomical event when the moon comes into its shadow just behind the Earth. It is believed that the impact of an eclipse is seen on all 12 zodiac signs, as well on the country and the world.

Astronomers have claiemd that the first lunar eclipse of the year 2021 will occur on May 26 and this will be a total lunar eclipse. The eclipse will be visible in South Asia, East Asia, Australia, much of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

In India the eclipse would begin at 2:17 pm and end at 7:19 pm, as per timeanddate.com.

How many lunar eclipses will take place in 2021

Two lunar eclipses will occur this year, the first lunar eclipse will take place on May 26, 2021 at 2.17 pm on the full moon date of the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. This eclipse will last for 19 minutes in the evening of 07. And the second lunar eclipse will take place on 19 November 2021.

Where will the lunar eclipse appear

The first lunar eclipse will be seen with India in Australia, America, Asia and the Pacific Ocean region. The first lunar eclipse for India will be the shadow lunar eclipse. But for other countries it will be a full lunar eclipse. The second lunar eclipse of the year will also be a shadow eclipse. Apart from India, it will also be visible in America, Northern Europe, Pacific Ocean and Australia.

Sutak timings

The time before lunar eclipse is called a 'Sutak' period which means any kind of auspicious work is stopped. Sutak period begins 9 hours before the eclipse starts and ends with the eclipse. Since this eclipse will not be visible with the eyes, hence 'sutak' period will not be valid.