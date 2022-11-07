Lunar Eclipse 2022: Do lunar eclipse occur more often?

Lunar Eclipse 2022: A Lunar Eclipse takes place when the earth positions itself between the sun and the moon. This is only possible when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are very closely aligned where earth is between the sun and the moon.

A solar eclipse, on the other hand, occurs when the Moon positions itself between Earth and the Sun.

While there are many discussions and confusions around the eclipses, it has always been a matter of the discussion that why are lunar eclipse more frequent than solar eclipses?

The fact, however, is solar eclipses are not rare but occur in equal numbers, about two of each year. The question that arises here is why people believe that lunar eclipses occur more often than solar eclipses? Well, it is because it has been experienced more in comparison to solar eclipses by people.

There will be 11,898 solar eclipses and 12,064 lunar eclipses between 2000 BC to 3000 AD. The reason why lunar eclipse is far more common than a solar eclipse can be attributed to geometry.

Science explains that a lunar eclipse can be seen from where the Moon is above the horizon which means, half of the Earth. However, as the Moon moves to the Sun during a solar eclipse, the shadow is smaller than Earth.

This is exactly the reason why solar eclipses can be seen only within a narrow path which ultimately makes it difficult for people to find a location from where they can witness the solar eclipse.

Moreover, it needs to be noted that all lunar eclipses occur during a full moon which does not happen during the solar eclipses.

Millions of people also believe that solar eclipses occur more frequently than the lunar eclipses and they don't take penumbral eclipses into consideration. However, if penumbral lunar eclipses are also included in the total count, the number of solar and lunar eclipses is almost equal every year.