Lunar Eclipse 2022: DO NOT forget to mix 'TULSI' with THIS during Chandra Grahan, OTHERWISE...

Chandra Grahan 2022: Lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun's rays are blocked from reaching the Moon when the Earth passes in front of it. The Moon passes through Umbra, the darkest region of the Earth's shadow, during the eclipse. The Moon appears reddish, and this is referred to as a "Blood Moon" event. According to the superstitions in India. Here are some rituals to do before and after the eclipse, in some things to avoid.

At the moonrise, the eclipse will be visible throughout India. The partial lunar eclipse, which will start at 05:28 pm and end at 07:26 pm in Delhi, will run for 1 hour and 58 minutes.

The sutak kaal (period of abstention) will start at 9:21 am and end with the lunar eclipse at 6:18 pm.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: What to eat?

Be careful to finish eating before the eclipse starts on the day of the eclipse. Remember to eat only-

- Sattvic home-cooked meals.

- Foods like tulsi and haldi that have bacterial and anti-inflammatory effects, consume such food items.

Tulsi MUST be added to every cooked food and all drinks to protect it. Tulsi's curative properties make the food edible because it is believed that any pre-cooked food during an eclipse is bad for your health as it is more vulnerable to contamination or decay.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: What NOT to eat?

It is best to eat freshly prepared food on the day of the eclipse. Make sure to avoid these things:

- Do not eat any pre-cooked food.

- Raw food consumption is also not recommended.

Things to remember

- From an Ayurvedic perspective, avoid eating anything until the eclipse is done and eat small, easily-digestible meals at least two hours before the eclipse.

- If you decide to fast during the eclipse, consult a doctor, especially if you have any health issues like diabetes or high blood pressure.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm.)