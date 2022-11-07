Lunar Eclipse 2022: THESE Indian cities will witness last full Chandra Grahan of the year

(By Shivam Gupta)



Chandra Grahan 2022: The eclipse of November 8 will be a total eclipse and it will be visible in India. A total eclipse will be visible in the eastern part of India, where the moon will rise in the eclipse itself. The rest of India will see a partial eclipse. The last fully visible lunar eclipse in India occurred on the night of July 27 and 28 in 2018.

What happens during a lunar eclipse?

When the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun is when a lunar eclipse takes place. A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon night. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon in such a way that the Earth's shadow covers all or part of the Moon. In this situation, when the earth blocks the sun's rays from reaching the moon, then a lunar eclipse is visible in that part of the earth.

Where will the full eclipse be visible?

This total lunar eclipse can be seen in many countries of the world including India. The eclipse will be visible in the regions of South America, North America, Australia, Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.

At the time of the moonrise, there will be an eclipse in all places in India. However, the beginning of the partial and complete phase of the eclipse will not be visible from any place in India because this event would have started before the moonrise in India.

The end of both the full and partial phases of the eclipse will be visible from the eastern parts of the country like Guwahati and Arunachal Pradesh where the duration from the time of moonrise to the end of the full phase will be of 38 minutes.

Only the end of the partial phase will be visible to the rest of the country.

The period from the time of the moon's rise in Kolkata to the end of the total eclipse will be of 20 minutes.

The moon will rise after the end of the full phase in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore.