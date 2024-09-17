Lunar Eclipse In September 2024: What You Should Do When There’s Chandra Grahan

September's full moon, a supermoon, will be partially eclipsed by Earth. This celestial event, visible on September 18, will begin at 7:42 AM IST and end at 8:45 AM IST in India. The eclipse, visible across multiple continents, will have Saturn accompanying the spectacle. Though only 8% of the moon will be covered, it holds cultural significance, especially in India, where certain rituals and practices are observed during eclipses. Here’s a guide on what to do before, during, and after the lunar eclipse.

What To Do Before A Lunar Eclipse

Lunar eclipses are often associated with negative energies in Indian tradition, so it is recommended to avoid eating or drinking during the event. Eating beforehand is important to avoid feeling hungry, but meals should be light, like dal, sabzi, roti, and rice, and infused with turmeric and basil for their anti-inflammatory properties.

Pre-eclipse hydration is essential, and drinks such as coconut water, ginger water, and tulsi tea are ideal. In some cultures, sesame seeds are consumed for protection and good luck.

Things To Do During The Lunar Eclipse

As the eclipse begins, relax and enjoy the moment. The event offers a chance for introspection, meditation, or reading. Many people chant mantras to counter any negative energies associated with eclipses. Avoid consuming food or snacks during this period and focus on peaceful activities like listening to calming music or reflecting on personal thoughts.

What To Do After The Eclipse

Once the eclipse is over, it's customary for many to take a bath to cleanse away any absorbed negative energies. This ritual refreshes both the body and mind. Afterward, praying or practicing gratitude helps embrace the positive energies of the day, symbolizing a fresh start with renewed enthusiasm and purpose.

The lunar eclipse offers not only a visual spectacle but also a moment to pause, reflect, and recharge in harmony with celestial cycles.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)