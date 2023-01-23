Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Check dates, shubh muhurata, significance, Ghatasthapana muhurta, puja vidhi

Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Navratri symbolises the nine holy nights to worship Navdurga means nine forms of Maa Durga. In the year 2023, the first Navratri will come in the month of Magh which as per the Gregorian calendar is in January. Navratri is considered the most sacred festival in Sanatan Dharma. Apart from Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri, there are also two Gupta Navratri. One Gupta Navratri falls in the month of Magha and the other in the month of Ashadha.

The first Gupta Navratri will come in the month of Magh i.e. January 22, 2023, and the festival will come to an end on January 30, 2023. According to religious beliefs, ten Mahavidyas are worshipped in Gupta Navratri. Gupta Navratri is considered very important for Tantra Sadhana. For nine days, Aghori and Tantrik worship these ten powers in a secret way to get rare achievements.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Starting and end dates

Magh Gupta Navratri will start on 22 January 2023. It will end on 30 January 2023. This Navratri lasts from Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magha month till Navami. Worshipers of Maa Durga will do Shakti Sadhana in secret or hidden ways for 9 days.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Shubh muhurat (timings)

According to the Hindu calendar, the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Magha month is starting on January 22, 2023, at 02:22 am. Pratipada Tithi also ends on January 22 at 10:27 pm. Ghatasthapana will be done on 22 January, Sunday.

Ghatasthapana Muhurta - 10:04 am - 10:51 am (22 January 2023)

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurta - 12:17 pm - 01:00 pm (22 January 2022)

Meen (Pisces) wedding (lagn) starts - 22 January 2023, 10:04 am

Meen (Pisces) marriage (lagn) ends - 22 January 2023, 11:31 am

Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Significance and importance

Gupta Navratri is celebrated for the fulfilment of special wishes and for attaining achievements. Tamasik puja is performed only by Tantrik and Aghori. It is believed that by chanting for Maa Shakti's sadhana along with mantras, penance, rituals, meditation etc. in a secret way during the period of Gupta Navratras, all your obstacles in life will begin to end.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Puja vidhi

According to astrology, during Gupta Navratri, offer lotus flowers to the idol of Maa Lakshmi for luck and prosperity. Along with this, offer Shringar (makeup) items to Maa Durga during daily worship. By doing this, good fortune is believed to be attained and there will be no shortage of things in life.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on general beliefs and information. Zee News does not confirm it.)