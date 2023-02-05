Magha Purnima 2023: Significance, Rituals and About Dip of Faith with The Ending of Kalpavas

Maghi Purnima 2023: It is a religious belief that on this day the deities come to visit the earth. It is said that on this day the deities are pleased by bathing in the Ganges and making donations. Lakhs of devotees gathered at the holy Sangam are taking a dip of faith from 4 am today on Maghi Purnima Snan, the last bathing festival of Magh Mela. On Saturday, a day before Maghi Purnima Snan, lakhs of devotees throng the Sangam. had reached the sand.

Magha Purnima 2023: Panchang (Date and time)

This year, Magha Purnima will be observed on February 5. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi will start at 9:29 pm on February 4 and end at 11:58 pm on February 5.

Magha Purnima 2023: Significance

Magha Purnima is regarded as an auspicious day for fasting, donating, and distributing food to the needy. Food, clothing, ghee, fruits, and jaggery are all forms of donations. Additionally, it signifies the conclusion of the pilgrims of Kalp Wasi's month-long penance period.

Magha Purnima 2023: Rituals

Every year, the Magha Mela takes place at Sangam, the meeting place of the Yamuna, Ganga, and the fabled Saraswati in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. There, thousands of worshippers congregate to take part in the Magha Mela event. The Magha Purnima ceremonies include a sacred bath in the Sangam. It is known as a parv snaan. On this day, devotees worship Guru Bhrasapati in the belief that the Hindu deity Gandharva descends from heaven to Sangam. It is thought that partaking in the holy dip can lessen grief and suffering.

Magha Purnima 2023: Importance of Mahasnan (माघी पूर्णिमा स्नान)

According to religious scriptures, worship and charity are very important in this month. Magh Purnima, which is also known as Maghi Purnima-Maghin Purnima. However, the full moon of every month is considered very special from the point of view of worship. The special importance of the full moon of Magh month has been told. Bathing in holy rivers has special significance on this day.

Magha Purnima 2023: End of Kalpavas (कल्पवास का भी अंतिम दिन)

The tradition of organizing Kalpavas and special rituals at the confluence of Magh month Prayagraj is going on. Today is the last day of this ritual on this Magh Purnima. On this day lakhs of devotees take bath in Ganga and Sangam. But it is said that Ayodhya remains incomplete without taking a bath in the holy Sarayu river. This is the reason why a large number of devotees reach Ayodhya directly after taking bath in Prayagraj.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and common beliefs. Zee News does not confirm this.)