Maha Ashtami 2022: Timings for Pushpanjali, Sandhi Puja and Sacrifice

Durga Puja 2022: Pujo has reached its peak celebrations today on Maha Ashtami, the biggest and the most colourful festival. Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura, which is why it is believed that this festival celebrates the victory of good forces by destroying evil forces. Although in the real sense, the festival starts on the sixth day. The five days of Durga Puja are known as Mahasashti, Mahasaptami, Mahaashtami, Mahanavami, and Vijayadashami.

The most important rituals are performed in the Sanskrit language on Maha Ashtami, the second day of the four-day festival, which includes Pushpanjali, Sandhi Puja and Sacrifice.

Durga Puja 2022: Maha Ashtami muhurat

One of the most important Durga Puja days is Ashtami. In a ceremony known as the Kumari Puja, the goddess is worshipped as a young, virgin girl dressed as Goddess Durga. The Sandhi Puja, which is conducted in the evening, hails Durga Maa in her Chamunda avatar, who during her battle with the buffalo demon Mahishasura killed Chanda and Munda. The puja is carried out at the time the slaying took place.

Ashtami Puja- Within 7:01am and 8:29am-9:29am.

Sandhi Puja- 3:36 pm to 4:24 pm

Bolidan - after 4:00 pm

The arrival of Maa Durga is on an 'elephant' which is considered good, indicating bountiful harvest and prosperity and departure is on a 'boat' which ensures a good monsoon, strong fertility of the soil, a plentiful harvest and overall prosperity.

