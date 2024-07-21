Maha Gochar Before Sawan: Troublesome Time For These 4 Zodiacs

Just before the beginning of the month of Sawan, the transit of the prince of planets, Mercury, from Cancer to Leo took place on Friday, July 19th at 4:42 PM. Mercury will remain in Leo until August 21st, establishing its influence for a total of 33 days in Leo.

According to Astrologer Parduman Suri, this major transit of Mercury will break like a mountain of troubles for individuals of the Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, and Pisces signs. The month of Sawan will last from July 22nd to August 19th, and until a couple of days after Sawan, those belonging to these four signs will experience turmoil due to unfortunate events in their lives.

Adverse Effects of Mercury Transit on These Signs

Cancer :

Financially, you may feel helpless in achieving balance. You may even need the advice of a financial consultant. While income may be adequate, expenses might increase. Avoid getting trapped in someone's persuasion regarding money matters.

Virgo :

With the influence of Mercury transit along with Ketu, you might find it difficult to understand your loved ones. It's advisable to refrain from making any major decisions. Vigilance is crucial.

Capricorn :

There won't be any specific financial difficulties, but negative thoughts could arise within you. Your mental health might suffer. Avoid isolating yourself in any situation and refrain from harsh words that could strain precious relationships.

Pisces :

Time will be challenging in every aspect. You must behave with patience during this time, whether at work or home, to avoid conflicts in relationships. Disputes with your partner may increase, leaving you feeling upset.