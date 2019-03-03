Maha Shivaratri 2019: Chant these simple yet powerful mantras

Mumbai: This Maha Shivratri, seek the blessings of Lord Shiva by offering your sincere prayers and chanting a few simple mantras with utmost devotion.

These Mantras are simple and can be chanted easily.

Check out the five mantras below:

Mantra 1

Shiva Moola Mantra:

ॐ नमः शिवाय॥

OM Namah Shivaya

Mantra 2

Rudra Gayatri Mantra

ॐ तत्पुरुषाय विद्महे महादेवाय धीमहि

तन्नो रुद्रः प्रचोदयात्॥

OM Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥

Meaning of Rudra Gayatri Mantra

I pray to the mightiest of the Gods, the ideal Purusha, Mahadev. Bless me with the intellect and enlighten me with knowledge.

Mantra 3

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिंम् पुष्टिवर्धनम् ।

उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान् मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात् ।।

Om tryambakam yajāmahe sugandhim puṣṭi-vardhanam ǀ

urvārukam-iva bandhanān mṛtyormukṣīya māmṛitāt ǁ

Meaning:

O three eyed Lord who can see all what none can see, I invoke to you to bless me with good vasanas and when my time comes to depart, I would want to leave my body without any hesitations of leaving worldly attachments.

Mantra 4

ॐ नमो भगवते रुद्राय

Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya

Mantra 5

कर्पूरगौरं करुणावतारं संसारसारम् भुजगेन्द्रहारम् । सदावसन्तं हृदयारविन्दे भवं भवानीसहितं नमामि ॥

Karpur Gauram Karunavataram, Sansara Saram Bhujagendra Haram | Sada Vasantam Hridayaaravinde, Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami ||

Meaning

Like camphor that’s pure white in colour, You are the epitome of compassion. Within you, you have the essence of existence and You have the King of serpents as your garland.

You reside the heart that’s like a lotus. I bow to you and your consort Bhavani.