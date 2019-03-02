Maha Shivaratri 2019: List of things you need for the Puja

New Delhi: Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Maha Shivaratri is one of the most important festivals in India. On this day, people perform Puja at home and visit temples to offer their prayers. This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 4

And if you are planning to do the Puja for the first time and have no clue about the things you need for it, worry not.

In the post, we will tell you what all you need for performing the Puja at home:

You need a Shiva Linga or idol made of Panchadhatu (five metals).

A brass or a copper plate to place the idol/ Linga.

A wooden plank or a raised wooden platform.

A piece of fresh cotton cloth.

A mat.

One of the most notable features of the Maha Shivaratri puja is the Linga or Moorti abhishekam.

You can offer Abhishekam to the Lingam or the idol form of the God.

For Abhishekam:

Water

Raw Milk

Ghee

Curd

Honey

Piece of fresh cloth

For the Puja:

Brass/ silver or earthen lamps.

Sesame/ mustard oil or ghee for lighting the lamp.

Cotton wicks

Incense sticks

Dhoop (Sambrani)

Copper/brass/silver Kalash

Chandan ( sandalwood paste)

Kumkuma

Vibhuti

Water

Arka, Dhatura flowers and Bilwa leaves

Ashta Gandha

For offerings:

Banana

Coconut

Paan

Supari

Sweets

Dry fruits (optional)

For Aarti:

Metal bell

Aarti lamp

Camphor

A metal plate for burning the camphor