Maha Shivratri 2019: Here are some interesting facts about the festival

Maha Shivratri is one of the biggest and most significant festivals of the Hindus and will be celebrated on March 4 this year, as per the Gregorian calendar. The night is considered to be the holiest night of the year and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated in a number of ways in different regions.

Here are a few facts that you must know about Maha Shivratri:

1. On the night of Maha Shivratri, there is a natural upsurge of energy in the human system as nature assists us to raise energies within the system.

2. Maha Shivratri is celebrated as the union of Shiva and Shakti which are the two greatest forces of the Universe.

3. Devotees stay up all night and Jagran is often carried out in Lord Shiva temples. This is done to give company to Lord Shiva, who was not supposed to sleep after drinking the ocean poison after Samudra Manthan.

4. Maha Shivratri is celebrated in many different countries across the globe.

5. It is also believed that Sadashiv (absolute formless God) appears in the form of Lingodbhav Moorti exactly at midnight on Mahashivratri.