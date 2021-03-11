हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maha Shivratri 2021

Maha Shivratri 2021: Amitabh Bachchan wishes Maha Shivratri with these photos

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share photos of darshan on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri 2021: Amitabh Bachchan wishes Maha Shivratri with these photos
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is often known for his spiritual side. The veteran actor is also very active on the microblogging site Twitter. Big B took to Twitter to wish his followers on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2021. 

The superstar shared the decked up images of the deity and the darshan (act of visiting and praying to the god) from Gujrat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

He captioned his posts in Hindi. Take a look at his tweets.

Maha Shivratri, also called the "the Great Night of Shiva" marks the celebration of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati's marriage ceremony. The festival is celebrated each year on the 13th night and 14th day of the Hindu month Phalguna. This year Mahashivratri will be celebrated on March 11.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maha Shivratri 2021Maha ShivratriShivratriAmitabh BachchanMaha Shivratri 2021 dateLord Shiva
Next
Story

From Zero to 10 million followers: The Success story of ‘Relationship Goals’ by founder Sanket Desarda

Must Watch

PT3M39S

Exclusive: In conversation with Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Delhi Budget 2021-22