Maha Shivratri 2021: Amitabh Bachchan wishes Maha Shivratri with these photos

New Delhi: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is often known for his spiritual side. The veteran actor is also very active on the microblogging site Twitter. Big B took to Twitter to wish his followers on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2021.

The superstar shared the decked up images of the deity and the darshan (act of visiting and praying to the god) from Gujrat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

He captioned his posts in Hindi. Take a look at his tweets.

T 3837 -

राजाधिराज श्री महाकालेश्वर जी के संध्या आरती श्रृंगार दर्शन। #उज्जैन

शिवरात्री महापर्व;

शिवनरात्रि अष्टम दिवस;

9 मार्च 2021,मंगलवार जय श्री महाकाल

~ Ef BB pic.twitter.com/BC7yytPwwC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 9, 2021

T 3838 -

श्री सोमनाथ महादेव मंदिर,

प्रथम ज्योतिर्लिंग - गुजरात (सौराष्ट्र)

दिनांकः 10 मार्च 2021, माघ कृष्ण द्वादशी - बुधवार

प्रातः शृंगार हर हर महादेव pic.twitter.com/PY1kVvnGgZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 10, 2021

T 3838 -

जय श्री त्र्यंबकेश्वर जी

श्री त्र्यंबकेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग जी की मंगला दर्शन नासिक महाराष्ट्र से

~ Ef ri J pic.twitter.com/jliLRcN2hz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 10, 2021

Maha Shivratri, also called the "the Great Night of Shiva" marks the celebration of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati's marriage ceremony. The festival is celebrated each year on the 13th night and 14th day of the Hindu month Phalguna. This year Mahashivratri will be celebrated on March 11.