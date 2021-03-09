Maha Shivratri 2021: Bollywood songs dedicated to Lord Shiva!

New Delhi: The much-awaited festival of Maha Shivratri is on March 11, this year. The special day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. Temples are decorated with flowers, embellishments and other adornments, with preparations beginning from days in advance.

As India is a diverse land and home to various traditions and rituals, the day is celebrated differently across the country.

Even in Bollywood, many songs are dedicated to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. Here are the top songs which you can play on loop, celebrating the special day of the almighty:

O Shivji Bihane Chale song, Munimji (1955)

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Aap Ki Kasam (1974)

Bhole O Bhole, Yaarana (1981)

Kaun Hain Voh, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

Bolo Har Har Har, Shivaay (2016)

And in case you want to listen to a non-Bollywood track, then

Kailash Kher's Bam Lahiri is a good option (2014)

The legends and myths associated with any of the festivals are countless. The festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated across the globe by Indian diaspora and the rituals may differ.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Maha Shivratri!