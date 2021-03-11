हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maha Shivratri 2021

Maha Shivratri 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgan and other Bollywood celebs share greetings

This year Maha Shivratri is celebrated on Thursday (March 11).

Maha Shivratri 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgan and other Bollywood celebs share greetings
Pic source: Pixabay

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri (March 11), which is also called "the Great Night of Shiva" Bollywood actors took to their social media accounts to share good wishes. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was the first one to tweet on Maha Shivratri. 

The veteran actor shared photos from Shiv temples across India including Gujrat, Maharashtra and Madya Pradesh. 

Actor Ajay Devgan, who is an ardent follower of Lord Shiva and also has his tattoo on his chest, too shared greetings.

Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and others also shared wishes on the occasion.

Maha Shivratri marks the celebration of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati's marriage ceremony. The festival is celebrated each year on the 13th night and 14th day of the Hindu month Phalguna. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maha Shivratri 2021ShivratriLord ShivaBollywood wishes MahashivratriKangana Ranaut
Next
Story

Maha Shivratri 2021: Amitabh Bachchan wishes Maha Shivratri with these photos

Must Watch

PT44S

Viral Video : Part Of TV Set Collapses On Co-Host Carlos Orduz