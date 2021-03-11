Maha Shivratri 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgan and other Bollywood celebs share greetings

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri (March 11), which is also called "the Great Night of Shiva" Bollywood actors took to their social media accounts to share good wishes. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was the first one to tweet on Maha Shivratri.

The veteran actor shared photos from Shiv temples across India including Gujrat, Maharashtra and Madya Pradesh.

T 3839 - शिव सत्य है, शिव अनंत है, शिव अनादि है, शिव भगवंत है!

शिव ओंकार है, शिव ब्रह्म है, शिव शक्ति है, शिव भक्ति है!! लोकआस्था के पावन पर्व महाशिवरात्रि की आप सभी को मंगलकामना

प्रभु जी का आशीर्वाद आप सभी पर सदैव बना रहे pic.twitter.com/M8c1bbbMc0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 11, 2021

Actor Ajay Devgan, who is an ardent follower of Lord Shiva and also has his tattoo on his chest, too shared greetings.

Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and others also shared wishes on the occasion.

Maha Shivratri marks the celebration of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati's marriage ceremony. The festival is celebrated each year on the 13th night and 14th day of the Hindu month Phalguna.