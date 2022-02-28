Maha Shivratri 2022: Check out the list of Bollywood songs dedicated to Lord Shiva!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maha Shivratri 2022

Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. 

It is being celebrated on March 1 (Tuesday) in all over the country. It holds a great significance for Hindus all across the globe and is one of the most celebrated festivals across the country. This day marks Lord Shiva's marital union with Goddess Parvati.

Devotees visit Shiv-Parvati temples to seek blessings and also observe fast on this day.  

As India is a diverse land and home to various traditions and rituals, the day is celebrated differently across the country.

Even in Bollywood, many songs are dedicated to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. Here are the top songs which you can play on loop, celebrating the special day of the almighty:

O Shivji Bihane Chale song, Munimji (1955)

 

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Aap Ki Kasam (1974)

 

Bhole O Bhole, Yaarana (1981)

 

Kaun Hain Voh, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

 

Bolo Har Har Har, Shivaay (2016)

 

Namo Namo, Kedarnath (2018)

 

And in case you want to listen to a non-Bollywood track, then

Kailash Kher's Bam Lahiri is a good option (2014)

 

The legends and myths associated with any of the festivals are countless. The festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated across the globe by Indian diaspora and the rituals may differ.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Maha Shivratri!

