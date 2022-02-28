Maha Shivratri 2022: Devotees can consume these food items while observing fast seeking Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's blessings!

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri will be celebrated this year on March 1. In some parts of the country such as in Jammu and Kashmir, Maha Shivratri preparations begin days prior to the festival. The day is a celebration of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati's marriage ceremony. Devotees throng temples in huge numbers and offer their prayers.

All the devotees observing a fast or vrat on Maha Shivratri can check the list of food items you can consume on this special day:

1. Milk-based dishes

Milk-based dishes like curd, barfi, makhane ki kheer are some food items that you can relish today as you pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for their abundant blessings. Also, if you like milk, try having it with a few dry fruits.

2. Fruits

When on a fast, fruits are your best friends! You can consume any fruit you like or prepare a fruit chaat. However, it is to be kept in mind that salt is generally avoided during fast.

3. Dry Fruits

One of the best ways to stay satiated throughout the day is having an ample amount of dry fruits. They are a quick and easy way to stop those hunger pangs!

4. Potatoes

Potatoes are one of the best food items to consume during a Maha Shivratri fast as they keep you full for a long time. Simply boil the potatoes, chop them and eat them along with curd.

5. Sweets or Sabudana

Home-made sweets you can try such as barfi etc to savour your taste buds a bit. Usually, one of the most commonly used food items during fast or vrat happens to be Sabudana or Sago. You can make many dishes with it such as Sabudana Khichdi - made of potato, sago pearls and peanuts, with a pinch of Sendha Namak (Rock Salt) which is used in all food preparations for vrat.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Mahashivratri!