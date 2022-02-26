Maha Shivratri 2022: Full puja schedule, auspicious timings, date and Shivratri puja vidhi

New Delhi: One of the most revered and widely celebrated festivals of our country - Maha Shivratri will be marked this year on March 1. The day is basically a celebration of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati's marriage ceremony. Devotees throng temples in huge numbers and offer their prayers.

MAHA SHIVRATRI IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR:

In some parts of the country such as in Jammu and Kashmir, Maha Shivratri preparations begin days prior to the festival. It is the major festival of the Kashmiri Pandit (KP) community and is known as Herath. The festival is celebrated by Kashmiris a day prior to the rest of the country. Therefore, KPs will usher in the Maha Shivratri festival on February 28, this year. On March 1, they celebrate Salaam - a ritual where elders and guests at home give money as a token of love to the children, who are dressed in new clothes for Shivratri.

The pan-India festival is also widely celebrated by Indians settled abroad.

Our country is home to various traditions and cultures and therefore, respecting each one of them, festivals hold greater significance for all. Celebrations and rituals may differ as you move from north to south or east to west, but the spirit with which is revered is the same.

MAHA SHIVRATRI PUJA TIMINGS AND SHUBH MUHURAT:

Maha Shivaratri on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:08 AM to 12:58 AM, Mar 02

Duration - 00 Hours 50 Mins

On 2nd Mar, Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:45 AM, Mar 02

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:21 PM to 09:27 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:27 PM to 12:33 AM, Mar 02

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:33 AM to 03:39 AM, Mar 02

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:39 AM to 06:45 AM, Mar 02

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 03:16 AM on Mar 01, 2022

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 01:00 AM on Mar 02, 2022

(as per drikpanchang.com)

MAHA SHIVRATRI PUJA VIDHI:

- Take a bath before doing Puja or visiting a temple.

- Purify home and puja area by sprinkling Gangajal.

- Light a brass or an earthen lamp.

- Sit down with your eyes closed and invite Lord Shiva to accept your offerings. (You or your family priest can do the Pran Pratishthan by invoking the God in your idol).

- Now, do Abhishek with water on Shiv Linga or Shiva’s Moorti. Chant ‘OM’ or ‘OM - Namah Shivaya’ while doing the Abhishek.

- Then do Abhishek with Milk, Dahi, followed by Honey, Ghee (clarified butter) and water again.

- Use a fresh piece of cloth to gently wipe the Shiv Linga or Idol.

- Use the sacred ash (Vibhuti) or bhasm and make a Tripundra on the Lord’s Forehead or on the Shiv Linga. (The Tripundra is the three famous horizontal mark).

- Put a Chandan tika in the centre of the horizontal line in the middle. And then add kumkum teeka. Add Bel or Vilva leaves and flowers.

- Light incense sticks and dhoop.

- Then offer fruits and dry fruits to God.

- Then chant the Shiva Chalisa or the 108 names of Lord Shiva or any simple Shiva Mantra.

- Meditate for a while.

- Conclude the Puja by singing the Shiva Aarti.

- Pray to Goddess Parvati as Shakti and Lord Shiva - seeking blessings of Shivashakti.

(The Puja Vidhi may differ from region-to-region)

Some devotees observe fast on the day and some keep it on the day prior to the puja.

Bhole Shankar and Devi Parvati's blessings are sought by all and what better day than the celebration of Maha Shivratri.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Maha Shivratri!