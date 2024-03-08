NewsLifestyleCulture
MAHASHIVRATRI

Maha Shivratri 2024: Astrologer Shares Simple Tips To Ensure Harmony Between Husband And Wife

By following these simple steps on Mahashivaratri, couples can strengthen their bond and bring more happiness to their homes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 06:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  Astrologer Shares Simple Tips To Ensure Harmony Between Husband And Wife
Maha Shivratri 2024: Astrologer Shares Simple Tips To Ensure Harmony Between Husband And Wife Pic: pexels

In some families, stress can lead to arguments between husbands and wives. Small problems can turn into big fights because of misunderstandings and impatience. But Mahashivaratri, a special day for Hindus, can help couples bring peace to their homes.

Mahashivaratri is a day when Lord Shiva, a Hindu god, and his wife Goddess Parvati are celebrated. They represent equality between men and women. People believe that worshipping them together can help improve relationships.  Astrologer Pardman Suri has shared some simple tips to bring harmony between husband and wife on Mahashivratri. 

Here are some things couples can do on Mahashivaratri to reduce tension at home:
1. Light a ghee lamp during the Mahashivaratri prayer and ask for a sweet relationship between husband and wife. This can stop arguments.

2. Listen to stories about Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with devotion. If you don't have these stories at home, you can find them online.

3. Burn a pinch of rock salt mixed with ghee on a piece of coal. This can make the home atmosphere better and remove negativity.

4. Visit a temple together and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

5. Sit together during the prayer, with the husband on the left side of the wife.

6. Bathe the Shivalinga (a symbol of Lord Shiva) with special ingredients like milk, honey, yogurt, and more.

7. Offer water, sandalwood, leaves, fruits, sweets, and other items to Lord Shiva in the temple.

8. Offering water to the Shivalinga between 5 am and 11 am is believed to be lucky.

