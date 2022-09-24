Mahalaya 2022: Wishes, greetings and Whatsapp messages to celebrate the day

Mahalaya 2022: The Durga Pooja celebration officially begins with Mahalaya. It occurs just at the culmination of Shradh or Pitru Paksha, a 15-day period during which Hindus honour their ancestors. This year's celebration of this significant day will take place on September 25. This yearly celebration not only has religious and spiritual significance, but also serves as a reminder of the power of truth, courage, and the universal principle that good will always prevail over evil.

Mahalaya 2022: Wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages

1. Shubho Mahalaya! With the end of the Pitru Paksha, let us all gear up to welcome Maa Durga. May the blessings of the Mother Goddess always be with you.

2. Wishing Goddess Durga destroys all evil around you. May the Goddess fill your life with prosperity and happiness. May you have immense peace this Devi Paksha. Happy Mahalaya!

3. Wishing Goddess Durga to take away all of your vices and give you happiness. Fill your life with the colour of pleasure and success, and grants you peace for all your wishes and hopes. Happy Mahalaya!

4. Goddess’ blessing will take away all obstacles out of your path of life as she removes the darkness from the universe on this auspicious day.

5. May Maa Durga empower u & ur family with her Nine Swaroopa of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Bhakti & Shakti. Happy Mahalaya!

6. May this festive season brightens your days and nights. May it add colour and make your life more bright. May it amply remove all worries from your life, and give you strength to face every strife. Happy Mahalaya!

7. May Ma Durga grant you the strength to kill the ‘demons’ within, grant you the courage to push aside ‘evil’ longings and greed, end all your miseries and illuminate your life and soul with true happiness. Subho Devi Paksha. Subho Mahalaya!

8. May this Durga puja be as bright as ever. May Ma bring in all the joy and happiness today and last for all your tomorrows. Subho Mahalaya!

9. May her blessings remove all obstacles from your path of life as she removes the darkness from the universe on this auspicious day. Happy Mahalaya!

10. Memories of moments celebrated together

Moments that have been attached to my heart forever

Make me Miss You, even more, this Festival

Hope this Mahalaya brings in Good Fortune

And Long lasting happiness for you!

11. Kasher Bone Laglo Dola,

Pujo Elo Oi.

Ak Bachharer Pratikha Sesh Holo Tai.

Sarod Suvechha !

On this auspicious occasion, greet your loved ones with wishes and greetings to wish them good fortune and a Subho Mahalaya.