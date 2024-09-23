Advertisement
MAHALAYA 2024

Mahalaya 2024: Celebrating The Start Of Durga Puja – Check Date and Key Traditions

Mahalaya will be observed on October 2, 2024, marking the final day of Pitru Paksha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mahalaya 2024: Celebrating The Start Of Durga Puja – Check Date and Key Traditions Image credit: Freepik

Mahalaya, also referred to as Mahalaya Amavasya, signifies the conclusion of Pitru Paksha and the start of Devi Paksha. In 2024, Mahalaya will be observed on October 2. Continue reading to explore the history and importance of Mahalaya. Conversely, Devi Paksha signifies the start of Durga Puja, a period when Goddess Durga descends to Earth and resides at her maternal home. She is revered during this time, and the celebrations conclude with Vijaya Dashami.

Mahalaya 2024 Date

Mahalaya will be observed on October 2, 2024, marking the final day of Pitru Paksha. It is also called Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya. Goddess Durga arrives on Earth at the start of Devi Paksha and departs on Vijaya Dashami. According to Drik Panchang, it is believed that the days of Maa Durga's arrival and departure during the week can serve as a sign for the future.

Mahalaya History and Significance

