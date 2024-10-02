Mahalaya 2024: Wishes, Greetings And Whatsapp Messages To Share With Family And Friends

The Durga Pooja celebration officially begins with Mahalaya. It occurs just at the culmination of Shradh or Pitru Paksha, a 15-day period during which Hindus honour their ancestors. This year's celebration of this significant day will take place on October 2. This yearly celebration not only has religious and spiritual significance, but also serves as a reminder of the power of truth, courage, and the universal principle that good will always prevail over evil.

Mahalaya 2024: Wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages

1. Shubho Mahalaya! With the end of the Pitru Paksha, let us all gear up to welcome Maa Durga. May the blessings of the Mother Goddess always be with you.

2. Wishing Goddess Durga destroys all evil around you. May the Goddess fill your life with prosperity and happiness. May you have immense peace this Devi Paksha. Happy Mahalaya!

3. Wishing Goddess Durga to take away all of your vices and give you happiness. Fill your life with the colour of pleasure and success, and grants you peace for all your wishes and hopes. Happy Mahalaya!

4. Goddess’ blessing will take away all obstacles out of your path of life as she removes the darkness from the universe on this auspicious day.

5. May Maa Durga empower u & ur family with her Nine Swaroopa of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Bhakti & Shakti. Happy Mahalaya!

6. May this festive season brightens your days and nights. May it add colour and make your life more bright. May it amply remove all worries from your life, and give you strength to face every strife. Happy Mahalaya!

7. May Ma Durga grant you the strength to kill the ‘demons’ within, grant you the courage to push aside ‘evil’ longings and greed, end all your miseries and illuminate your life and soul with true happiness. Subho Devi Paksha. Subho Mahalaya!

8. May this Durga puja be as bright as ever. May Ma bring in all the joy and happiness today and last for all your tomorrows. Subho Mahalaya!

9. May her blessings remove all obstacles from your path of life as she removes the darkness from the universe on this auspicious day. Happy Mahalaya!

Bengali Wishes For Mahalaya 2024

1. "মহালয়ার এই শুভ দিনে আপনার জীবন শুভেচ্ছায় পূর্ণ হোক। পিতৃপক্ষের সমাপ্তি এবং দেবীপক্ষের শুরুতে শান্তি ও আনন্দে ভরে উঠুক আপনার হৃদয়। শুভ মহালয়া!"

(May your life be filled with blessings on this auspicious day of Mahalaya. As Pitru Paksha ends and Devi Paksha begins, may your heart be filled with peace and joy. Shubho Mahalaya!)

2. "শুভ মহালয়া! মায়ের আশীর্বাদ আপনার জীবনে সুখ, সমৃদ্ধি এবং শান্তি আনুক। মা দুর্গার আগমনে সকল বাধা দূর হোক।"

(Shubho Mahalaya! May Maa Durga's blessings bring happiness, prosperity, and peace to your life. Let her arrival remove all obstacles.)

3. "মহালয়ার প্রভাতে মায়ের আগমনের সুর ধ্বনিত হোক আপনার জীবনে। মায়ের কৃপায় আপনার সকল মনোবাঞ্ছা পূর্ণ হোক। শুভ মহালয়া!"

(On the morning of Mahalaya, may the arrival of Maa resonate in your life. May her grace fulfill all your wishes. Shubho Mahalaya!)

4. "মহালয়ার এই পূর্ণিমা দিনে মা দুর্গার পবিত্র আগমনের প্রার্থনা করি। তাঁর আশীর্বাদে আপনার জীবন আনন্দময় হোক। শুভ মহালয়া!"

(On this full moon day of Mahalaya, we pray for Maa Durga's sacred arrival. May her blessings bring joy to your life. Shubho Mahalaya!)

5. "মহালয়ার এই পবিত্র দিনে সকল অন্ধকার কাটিয়ে আপনার জীবনে আলো আসুক। মায়ের আশীর্বাদ সর্বদা আপনার সঙ্গে থাকুক। শুভ মহালয়া!"

(On this holy day of Mahalaya, may light come into your life dispelling all darkness. May Maa’s blessings always be with you. Shubho Mahalaya!)