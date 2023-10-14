Mahalaya Amavasya 2023: Date, Time, Significance And Rituals To Follow To Seek Blessings From Ancestors

Sarvapitri Amavasya witnesses the formation of Indra Yoga, an auspicious planetary alignment. This year, it holds even more significance because it coincides with the last solar eclipse of the year, known as Shanichari Amavasya. To observe this special occasion, Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri, Vastu Consultant, and Motivational Speaker, unlocks some insights.

Mahalaya Amavasya is a highly anticipated event in 2023, characterized by its profound significance and the rituals observed to seek blessings from ancestors.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2023: Date and Time

Mahalaya Amavasya in 2023 falls on October 13th. This propitious day is marked by the absence of a moon (Amavasya), signifying the beginning of the Sarvapitri Amavasya period, dedicated to honoring one's forefathers.

Mahalaya Amavasya: Significance

Mahalaya Amavasya holds immense cultural and spiritual importance. It signifies the commencement of Pitru Paksha, a fortnight in Hindu tradition dedicated to revering and remembering ancestors. During this period, it is believed that the souls of deceased ancestors return to the earthly realm, and paying homage to them ensures their peace and well-being in the afterlife.

Even if you've already performed Shraddha for your ancestors, it's advised to do it once more on Sarvapitri Amavasya for the well-being of your known and unknown ancestors.

Mahalaya Amavasya: Rituals to Follow

1. Tarpan (Offering): On Mahalaya Amavasya, perform Tarpan, a ritual involving offerings of water, sesame seeds, and barley, along with prayers, to honor ancestors. This is done with a sincere heart, seeking their blessings and forgiveness for any past wrongdoings.

2. Pinda Daan: Offer Pinda (rice balls) during the Pitru Paksha period, including Mahalaya Amavasya, to represent nourishment for the departed souls. This act is believed to aid the ancestors in their spiritual journey.

3. Visit Holy Sites: If possible, visit sacred rivers, temples, or pilgrimage sites to perform special rites and rituals dedicated to ancestors. Taking a dip in these holy waters and offering prayers can purify the soul and provide solace to the departed.

4. Recite Mantras and Prayers: Chanting of specific mantras and prayers dedicated to ancestors can be performed. This includes reciting verses from sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita or Vishnu Sahasranama, invoking blessings for the ancestral lineage.

5. Charitable Acts: Engage in acts of charity, including feeding the needy, offering clothes, or providing financial assistance to the less fortunate. These acts are considered as offering to the departed souls and are believed to bring them peace and blessings.

6. Express Gratitude and Seek Forgiveness: Take a moment to express gratitude to your ancestors for their blessings and seek forgiveness for any transgressions. Reflect on their contributions and the lessons learned from them.

Mahalaya Amavasya serves as a reminder to honor and remember our ancestors, acknowledging their role in shaping our lives. Observing the prescribed rituals with devotion and sincerity is believed to bring peace to the departed souls and blessings to the living.

