Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2801164https://zeenews.india.com/culture/mahalaya-amavasya-2024-date-timings-puja-rituals-history-and-significance-explained-2801164.html
NewsLifestyleCulture
MAHALAYA AMAVASYA

Mahalaya Amavasya 2024: Date, Timings, Puja Rituals, History, And Significance Explained

Mahaalya Amavasya 2024: Know the date, timing, puja rituals, history, and significance of this auspicious Hindu festival honoring ancestors 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 05:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mahalaya Amavasya falls on October 2, 2024, it marks the end of Pitru Paksha
  • Mahalaya Amavasya marks the onset of the festive season, particularly heralding the arrival of Durga Puja
  • Mahalaya Amavasya holds great religious significance, it is a day when deceased ancestors (Pitru) are believed to visit the earth
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mahalaya Amavasya 2024: Date, Timings, Puja Rituals, History, And Significance Explained Pic Credit: Freepik

Mahalaya Amavasya, also referred to as Sarvapitri Amavasya, Pitru Amavasya, or Pitra Moksha Amavasya, is a highly significant day in the Hindu calendar dedicated to honoring and remembering one's ancestors. It marks the conclusion of Shradh or Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period during which Hindus perform rituals to pay tribute to their forefathers. 

This sacred observance holds immense religious significance, as Mahalaya Amavasya offers the last opportunity to offer prayers and food to ancestors, symbolizing gratitude and reverence. In addition to its spiritual importance, the day also ushers in the festive season, particularly signifying the arrival of Durga Puja, one of Hinduism's most celebrated festivals. 

Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 Date and Timings

In 2024, Mahalaya Amavasya will be observed on Wednesday, October 2. According to Drik Panchang, the significant timings for the occasion are: 

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 09:39 PM, October 1, 2024 

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 12:18 AM, October 3, 2024 

Qutup Muhurta - From 11:12 AM To 12:00 PM, October 2, 2024 

Rauhin Muhurta - From 12:00 PM To 12:47 PM, October 2, 2024 

Madhyahna Time - From 12:47 PM To 03:11 PM, October 2, 2024 

Significance of Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 

Mahalaya Amavasya holds great religious significance in Hinduism. Falling during Pitru Paksha, it is a day when deceased ancestors (Pitru) are believed to visit the earth. By offering prayers and performing rituals on this day, descendants seek blessings of happiness and well-being from their ancestors. This day also heralds the beginning of Durga Puja, a major festival in Hindu culture. 

Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 Puja Rituals 

On this day, families begin with an early bath and house cleaning. Male family members perform Tarpan to honor their ancestors, while women prepare sattvik dishes. Brahmins are invited to partake in a meal and are given clothes, shoes, and dakshina. Leftover food is offered to cows, dogs, and crows before the family eats. Charitable activities, such as feeding the poor and worshipping the Peepal tree, are also encouraged on Mahalaya Amavasya. 

Mahalaya Amavasya marks the onset of the festive season, particularly heralding the arrival of Durga Puja. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
NEWS ON ONE CLICK