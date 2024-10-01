Mahalaya Amavasya 2024: Date, Timings, Puja Rituals, History, And Significance Explained

Mahalaya Amavasya, also referred to as Sarvapitri Amavasya, Pitru Amavasya, or Pitra Moksha Amavasya, is a highly significant day in the Hindu calendar dedicated to honoring and remembering one's ancestors. It marks the conclusion of Shradh or Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period during which Hindus perform rituals to pay tribute to their forefathers.

This sacred observance holds immense religious significance, as Mahalaya Amavasya offers the last opportunity to offer prayers and food to ancestors, symbolizing gratitude and reverence. In addition to its spiritual importance, the day also ushers in the festive season, particularly signifying the arrival of Durga Puja, one of Hinduism's most celebrated festivals.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 Date and Timings

In 2024, Mahalaya Amavasya will be observed on Wednesday, October 2. According to Drik Panchang, the significant timings for the occasion are:

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 09:39 PM, October 1, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 12:18 AM, October 3, 2024

Qutup Muhurta - From 11:12 AM To 12:00 PM, October 2, 2024

Rauhin Muhurta - From 12:00 PM To 12:47 PM, October 2, 2024

Madhyahna Time - From 12:47 PM To 03:11 PM, October 2, 2024

Significance of Mahalaya Amavasya 2024

Mahalaya Amavasya holds great religious significance in Hinduism. Falling during Pitru Paksha, it is a day when deceased ancestors (Pitru) are believed to visit the earth. By offering prayers and performing rituals on this day, descendants seek blessings of happiness and well-being from their ancestors. This day also heralds the beginning of Durga Puja, a major festival in Hindu culture.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 Puja Rituals

On this day, families begin with an early bath and house cleaning. Male family members perform Tarpan to honor their ancestors, while women prepare sattvik dishes. Brahmins are invited to partake in a meal and are given clothes, shoes, and dakshina. Leftover food is offered to cows, dogs, and crows before the family eats. Charitable activities, such as feeding the poor and worshipping the Peepal tree, are also encouraged on Mahalaya Amavasya.

Mahalaya Amavasya marks the onset of the festive season, particularly heralding the arrival of Durga Puja.