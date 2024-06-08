Advertisement
MAHARANA PRATAP JAYANTI 2024

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024: Date, Significance, And More

 Maharana Pratap, a symbol of valor, bravery, and devotion, engaged in numerous battles to defend his realm and save his people.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024: Date, Significance, And More Image credit: Freepik

Among the greatest monarchs to have lead the nation was Maharana Pratap. Maharana Pratap, a symbol of valor, bravery, and devotion, engaged in numerous battles to defend his realm and save his people. Maharana Pratap, the Hindu Rajput King of Mewar, Rajasthan, was widely venerated in Rajasthani households. 

Date 

The Julian calendar indicates that Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540. Nevertheless, the Gregorian calendar superseded the Julian calendar, which was out of date, and Maharana Pratap was born on May 19, 15409. These days, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is observed according to the Hindu calendar. Drik Panchang states that this year's Maharana Pratap Jayanti will fall on June 9.

Significance

Many of Rajasthan's royal lineages revere Maharana Pratap. There is great pomp and circumstance around the celebration of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, with tales of his courage and valor being recounted. For decades to come, Maharana Pratap will always be remembered as a brave warrior who stood up for his country, kingdom, and people.

History 

Born to Maharana Udai Singh II, the current monarch of Mewar, Maharana Pratap succeeded to the kingdom following his father's death. Maharana Pratap engaged in numerous engagements during his formative years and spearheaded the nation's first fight of independence. He is well-known for his combat with Mughal Emperor Akbar in the Battle of Haldighati. Maharana Pratap was severely injured in January 1597 and passed away on January 29, 1957.

