हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Lesser known facts about the fearless warrior

On his 480th birth anniversary, let's get to know the legendary ruler a little better: 

Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Lesser known facts about the fearless warrior
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@Sunil_Deodhar

New Delhi: Maharana Pratap, whose real name is Pratap Singh I was the 13th king of Mewar, Rajasthan. A Rajput born to Udai Singh II and Jaiwanta Bai, Maharana Pratap had three younger brothers - Shakti Singh, Vikram Singh and Jagmal Singh. He also had had 2 stepsisters. Known for his valour and fearless fighting spirit, Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary is celebarted on May 9. 

He died at the age of 56 in Chavand, Mewar on January 19, 1597. 

On his 480th birth anniversary, let's get to know the legendary ruler a little better: 

Mahara Pratap was the 13th Rajput king of Mewar, Rajasthan.

He was born on May 9, 1540, to King Udai Singh II and Queen Jaiwanta Bai. He had three younger brothers and two stepsisters.

He became the King of Mewar in 1572, after the death of Udai Singh.

In spite of losing the battle of Haldighati, Pratap felt and was never captured by the Mughals rendering their victory fruitless. In fact, none of the members of the Royal family was captured in the battle.

The majestic ruler died of injuries from a hunting accident. He breathed his last on January 19, 1597.

 

Tags:
Maharana Pratap JayantiMaharana PratapPratap SinghMaharana Pratap birth anniversaryMewarRajasthan
Next
Story

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2020: Chariots' construction work begins amid lockdown- In pics
  • 59,662Confirmed
  • 1,981Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Research of Hong Kong University: Eyes become a major source of virus penetration in human body