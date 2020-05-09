Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Lesser known facts about the fearless warrior

New Delhi: Maharana Pratap, whose real name is Pratap Singh I was the 13th king of Mewar, Rajasthan. A Rajput born to Udai Singh II and Jaiwanta Bai, Maharana Pratap had three younger brothers - Shakti Singh, Vikram Singh and Jagmal Singh. He also had had 2 stepsisters. Known for his valour and fearless fighting spirit, Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary is celebarted on May 9.

He died at the age of 56 in Chavand, Mewar on January 19, 1597.

On his 480th birth anniversary, let's get to know the legendary ruler a little better:

Mahara Pratap was the 13th Rajput king of Mewar, Rajasthan.

He was born on May 9, 1540, to King Udai Singh II and Queen Jaiwanta Bai. He had three younger brothers and two stepsisters.

He became the King of Mewar in 1572, after the death of Udai Singh.

In spite of losing the battle of Haldighati, Pratap felt and was never captured by the Mughals rendering their victory fruitless. In fact, none of the members of the Royal family was captured in the battle.

The majestic ruler died of injuries from a hunting accident. He breathed his last on January 19, 1597.