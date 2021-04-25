हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahavir Jayanti 2021

Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Check out interesting facts about the festival!

Mahavir Janma Kalyanak or Mahavir Jayanti is an important festival for the Jain community and this year it will be celebrated on Sunday (April 25).

Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Check out interesting facts about the festival!
File photo

New Delhi: Mahavir Janma Kalyanak or Mahavir Jayanti is the most important festival in the Jain community. The auspicious festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Mahavir - the founder of Jainism. This year, Mahavir Jayanti falls on Sunday (April 25).

Mahavir was the 24th and last Jain Tirthankara who established core tenets of Jainism. According to Jain scriptures and religious texts, Lord Mahavir was born on the 13th day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra in the year 599 BCE (Chaitra Sud 13).

Here are some interesting facts about Mahavir Jayanti:

1. It marks the birth of Lord Mahavir. He is said to be the twenty-fourth and the last Tirthankara (Teaching God). He was also called Vardhamāna.

2. As a son to King Siddartha and Queen Trishala, Mahavir was born at Kundalagrama in Bihar. He spent 12 years of his life as an ascetic after abandoning everything at the age of 30.

3. It is said that Mahavir, had exemplary control over his senses, and attained nirvana at 72. Then, he preached spiritual freedom for the rest of his life.

4. Mahavir Jayanti often witnesses huge processions by the followers of Lord Mahavir. Prayers are offered in his name and Mahavir's teachings are recited on this day.

5. Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated every year on the 8th day of the holy period of “Paryushana”.

6. People from the Jain community also engage in charitable acts such as saving animals from slaughter or feeding the needy on the occasion.

Usually, Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with full fervour across India as processions are carried out at various places. However, this year the celebrations are marred due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, and the festival is restricted to homes.

We wish you a Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahavir Jayanti 2021Mahavir JayantiJainismMahavir Jayanti celebrationhistory of Mahavir Jayantisignificance of Mahavir Jayanti
Next
Story

Horoscope for April 25 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Leos self-reflect, Capricorns be more open to mingle with different types of people

Must Watch

PT2M24S

Bharat Biotech fixes Covaxin's price, new price will be applicable from May 1