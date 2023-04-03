Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Puja Vidhi- Everything From Significance To Celebration

Mahavir Jayanti: The 24th Tirthankara of the Jain religion, Mahavir, is regarded for restructuring the Jain monastic community. Lord Mahavir was born into a noble Jain family to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in Bihar and was earlier known as Vardhaman. He left his home at the age of 30 in pursuit of spiritual enlightenment and salvation. Devotees claim that Mahavira was born in 599 BCE on the thirteenth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

The two Jain sects, Swetambar and Digambar, differ in the exact year of Lord Mahavir's birth. Whereas the Digambar sect believes that Lord Mahavir was born in 599 BC, the Swetambar sect believes that he was born in 615 BC.

The Gregorian calendar places this day in either March or April. Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 4 this year. Let's look at the shubh muhurat, the rituals to do, and the puja vidhi for Mahavir Jayanti as we get ready to celebrate the special day.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Shubh muhurat

In the month of Chaitra, on the thirteenth day of the waxing moon, Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated. This year, Trayodashi Tithi will begin on April 3 at 06:24 am and finish on April 4 at 08:05 am.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Rituals

The Lord Mahavir idol is bathed in the morning and then carried in processions while resting on a cradle. Typically, the procession concludes at a temple or shrine where worshippers offer the idol with flowers, rice, and sweets. They pray and read excerpts from Lord Mahavir's sermons.

The Jain community celebrates the day by going to a temple and offering prayers to the statue of Lord Mahavir. On this day, charitable activities and donations are also undertaken. Lord Mahavir, who gained Nirvana at the age of 72, was an advocate of non-violence, a peaceful existence, and love for all mankind. At the age of 30, he abdicated his kingdom and spent the remainder of his life as an ascetic.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Puja Vidhi

1. Wake up early and take a bath.

2. Place Lord Mahvira's idol on a platform (chowki) to offer flowers, sweets and fruits after performing 'Jal Abhishekam'.

3. Feed the poor and needy by distributing food and clothes.

4. Some people also observe fast to commemorate this special day.

