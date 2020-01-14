Makar Sankranti 2020: Date, Puja Timings and significance

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15. It marks the transition of the sun into the zodiacal sign of Makara (Capricorn) on its celestial path. It happens to be the first change in the zodiac after the winter solstice.

Sun God or Surya Dev is worshipped on this day. Makar Sankranti is known by different names in the country. If Northern belt calls is Makar Sankranti or Maghi, then in Maharashtra it is called Pedda Pandaga, in Magh Bihu in Assam, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal and Pongal (Thai Pongal) in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat.

Makar Sankranti Punya Kaal Muhurat:

2020 Makara Sankranti Phalam

Makara Sankranti on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Makara Sankranti Punya Kala - 07:15 to 17:46

Duration - 10 Hours 31 Mins

Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 07:15 to 09:00

Duration - 01 Hour 45 Mins

Makara Sankranti Moment - 02:22

(According to drikpanchang.com)

Significance:

On Makar Sankranti, several fairs are organised where social and cultural activities take place. Children take part in kite-flying competitions, bonfires and delicious food stalls dominate the festival. Usually, Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14 but sometimes due to the transition in Sun (Surya) position, it falls a day later, i.e January 15 respectively.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Makar Sankranti!