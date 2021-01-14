हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Makar Sankranti 2021

Makar Sankranti 2021: Punya Kaal Muhurat, puja timings and significance

It marks the transition of the sun into the zodiacal sign of Makara (Capricorn) on its celestial path. It happens to be the first change in the zodiac after the winter solstice.

Pic Courtesy: PTI Photo

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti is celebrated this year on January 14. It marks the transition of the sun into the zodiacal sign of Makara (Capricorn) on its celestial path. It happens to be the first change in the zodiac after the winter solstice.

On this day, Surya Dev or Sun God is worshipped. Makar Sankranti is known by different names in the country. If Northern belt calls is Makar Sankranti or Maghi, then in Maharashtra it is called Pedda Pandaga, in Magh Bihu in Assam, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal and Pongal (Thai Pongal) in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat. 

Makar Sankranti Punya Kaal Muhurat: 

2021 Makara Sankranti Phalam
Makar Sankranti Punya Kaal Muhurta
Makara Sankranti on Thursday, January 14, 2021
Makara Sankranti Punya Kala - 08:30 to 17:45
Duration - 09 Hours 16 Mins
Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 08:30 to 10:15
Duration - 01 Hour 45 Mins
Makara Sankranti Moment - 08:30

(according to drikpanchang.com)

What is the significance of Makar Sankranti?

On Makar Sankranti, several fairs are organised where social and cultural activities take place. Children take part in kite-flying competitions, bonfires and delicious food stalls dominate the festival. Usually, Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14 but sometimes due to the transition in Sun (Surya) position, it falls a day later.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Makar Sankranti!

 

