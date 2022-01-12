Makar Sankranti 2022 on Jan 14 or 15? Check Shani-Surya rare conjunction after 29 years!

New Delhi: The much-revered auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun into the zodiacal sign of Makara (Capricorn) on its celestial path. This year confusion over its date and celebration - whether it is on January 14 (like always) or January 15 remained a topic of discussion among devotees.

Also, several reports suggest that after 29 long years, this Makar Sankranti, Shani and Surya i.e Saturn and Sun planets will enter Capricorn Rashi (zodiac sign) and remain there for a month.

On January 14, the sun planet will enter Capricorn and both Shani-Surya will be placed together in one zodiac - rare conjunction after 29 years.

As per drikpanchang.com, Makar Sankranti celebration will be on January 14.

2022 Makara Sankranti Phalam

Makar Sankranti Punya Kaal Muhurta

Makara Sankranti on Friday, January 14, 2022

Makara Sankranti Punya Kala - 14:43 to 17:45

Duration - 03 Hours 02 Mins

Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 14:43 to 16:28

Duration - 01 Hour 45 Mins

Makara Sankranti Moment - 14:43

However, in some places, it will continue till January 15 for a special time period.

MAKAR SANKRANTI RITUALS:

On this day, Surya Dev or Sun God is worshipped. Makar Sankranti is known by different names in the country. If the Northern belt calls it Makar Sankranti or Maghi, then in Maharashtra it is called Pedda Pandaga, in Magh Bihu in Assam, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal and Pongal (Thai Pongal) in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat.

SIGNIFICANCE OF MAKAR SANKRANTI:

On Makar Sankranti, several fairs are organised where social and cultural activities take place. Children take part in kite-flying competitions, bonfires and delicious food stalls dominate the festival. Usually, Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14 but sometimes due to the transition in Sun (Surya) position, it falls a day later also leading to confusion at times.

Happy Makar Sankranti to all!