हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Makar Sankranti 2022

Makar Sankranti 2022 on Jan 14 or 15? Check Shani-Surya rare conjunction after 29 years!

The much-revered auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun into the zodiacal sign of Makara (Capricorn) on its celestial path. This year confusion over its date and celebration - whether it is on January 14 (like always) or January 15 remained a topic of discussion among devotees. 

Makar Sankranti 2022 on Jan 14 or 15? Check Punya Kaal Muhurat timings and Shani-Surya rare conjunction after 29 years!
Pic Courtesy: Representational image

New Delhi: The much-revered auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun into the zodiacal sign of Makara (Capricorn) on its celestial path. This year confusion over its date and celebration - whether it is on January 14 (like always) or January 15 remained a topic of discussion among devotees. 

Also, several reports suggest that after 29 long years, this Makar Sankranti, Shani and Surya i.e Saturn and Sun planets will enter Capricorn Rashi (zodiac sign) and remain there for a month. 

On January 14, the sun planet will enter Capricorn and both Shani-Surya will be placed together in one zodiac - rare conjunction after 29 years.  

As per drikpanchang.com, Makar Sankranti celebration will be on January 14. 

2022 Makara Sankranti Phalam
Makar Sankranti Punya Kaal Muhurta

Makara Sankranti on Friday, January 14, 2022
Makara Sankranti Punya Kala - 14:43 to 17:45

Duration - 03 Hours 02 Mins

Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 14:43 to 16:28
Duration - 01 Hour 45 Mins

Makara Sankranti Moment - 14:43

However, in some places, it will continue till January 15 for a special time period. 

MAKAR SANKRANTI RITUALS:

On this day, Surya Dev or Sun God is worshipped. Makar Sankranti is known by different names in the country. If the Northern belt calls it Makar Sankranti or Maghi, then in Maharashtra it is called Pedda Pandaga, in Magh Bihu in Assam, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal and Pongal (Thai Pongal) in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat. 

SIGNIFICANCE OF MAKAR SANKRANTI:

On Makar Sankranti, several fairs are organised where social and cultural activities take place. Children take part in kite-flying competitions, bonfires and delicious food stalls dominate the festival. Usually, Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14 but sometimes due to the transition in Sun (Surya) position, it falls a day later also leading to confusion at times. 

Happy Makar Sankranti to all!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Makar Sankranti 2022Makar Sankranti puja timingsShani Surya milanMakar Sankranti Punya Kaal MuhuratMakar Sankranti ritualsraashi phalhoroscope 2022
Next
Story

EXCLUSIVE: What is Brahma Muhurat and does it contribute to your success?

Must Watch

PT5M39S

Zee Top 50: Bikram Majithia's claim on Ferozepur incident