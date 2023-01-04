Makar Sankranti 2023 date: Is it on January 14 or 15? Know shubh muhurat, history and significance

Makar Sankranti 2023: The festival of Makar Sankranti has huge religious significance in Hinduism and in Indian culture. From the day of Makar Sankranti, the Sun's trip towards the Northern Hemisphere (Uttarayanam) begins, and from Sagittarius, it enters Capricorn (Makar rashi). The day marks the commencement of the harvest season. On the day of Makar Sankranti, it is considered auspicious to donate sesame seeds and jaggery after taking a bath in the river Ganga or any holy river. According to mythological belief, after Makar Sankranti, the length of the days start increasing.

Most years, Makar Sankranti is usually celebrated on January 14. But this year, there is confusion regarding the date of Makar Sankranti in 2023. Some people believe that Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14 in 2023, while others say that Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15. Let's find out the truth. Kite flying is an integral part of Makar Sankranti celebrations. People fly kites on this day and colourful kites fill the skies on the morning of Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang,

Makara Sankranti falls on Sunday, January 15, 2023



Makara Sankranti Punya Kala: 7:15 am to 5:46 pm

Duration: 10 Hours 31 Mins



Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala: 7:15 AM to 9 AM

Duration: 01 Hour 45 Mins



Makara Sankranti Moment: 08:57 PM, Jan 14

Makar Sankranti 2023: History and significance

The Hindu texts of Mahabharata and the Puranas mention Makar Sankranti. Sage Vishvamitra is supposed to have initiated the celebration. In the Mahabharata, it is mentioned that the Pandavas celebrated Makar Sankranti while they were exiled. Usually, Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14 but sometimes due to the transition in Sun (Surya) position, it falls a day later also leading to confusion at times.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Makar Sankranti, one should bathe in a holy river early in the morning. If this is not possible, then bathing should be done after adding Ganges water to the bath water in the bucket. One should then worship Lord Vishnu. Recite Vishnu Stotra and offer sesame seeds and water after saluting the Sun God. Then donate pure ghee, blanket, sesame, jaggery, laddoos, and khichdi, to those in need.

