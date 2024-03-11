Managing Anger: 5 Tips For Controlling Aggressiveness In Everyday Life

Anger is a natural human emotion that everyone experiences from time to time. It can be a healthy response to certain situations, but when left unchecked, it can turn into aggression, potentially causing harm to ourselves and others. Here are five simple suggestions to help manage anger and control aggressiveness.

Take a Pause and Reverse Count

When you feel anger escalating, take a moment to pause and count backward from 10. If necessary, start from a higher number like 100. This simple technique allows you to step back from the situation, and by the time you reach the end of your countdown, you may find that your anger has subsided, enabling you to respond more calmly and clearly.

Practice Deep Breathing

Anger often leads to shallow and rapid breathing, fueling feelings of aggression. Counteract this by practicing deep breathing exercises. Take slow, deep breaths through your nose, filling your lungs completely, and then exhale slowly through your mouth. Repeat this process several times until you feel more relaxed and in control.

Engage in Physical Activity

When you sense anger building up, take a break and engage in some form of physical activity or exercise. Whether it's brisk walking, jogging, or practicing yoga, anything that gets your body moving can help dissipate feelings of aggression and restore balance to your mind and body.

Relax Your Muscles

Start by tensing and then slowly relaxing different muscle groups in your body, one at a time. Before releasing each muscle, pause for a few seconds and allow it to relax fully. Incorporating deep breathing with muscle relaxation not only relieves physical tension but also promotes a sense of inner peace.

Repeat Calming Mantras

Words like "peace," "calm," or "relax" can serve as powerful anchors to keep you grounded and centered when experiencing anger. This simple practice can help redirect your mind away from aggression towards a more peaceful and constructive state of mind.

"Managing anger and controlling aggressiveness require practice and patience. Sometimes, despite best efforts, anger issues can become overwhelming and difficult to handle alone. In such cases, seeking professional help from a qualified therapist or counselor can be incredibly beneficial," says Ujjwal Handa, Founder of ASMI App & AnjanaJyoti HealthTech Pvt. Ltd. He further adds, "The professionals can provide valuable insights, coping strategies, and support tailored to your individual needs."