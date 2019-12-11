Margashirsha Purnima 2019: Time, date and rituals

Margashirsha is the ninth month as per Hindu calendar. Also, known by the name Agrahāyaṇa, the month starts from November 22 and ends on December 21. This 30-day long month is known as the Margashirsha, named after the Nakshatra Mṛgaśiras.

Mṛgaśiras, in Tamil is called Maarkazhi.

As per the legend, Lord Dattatreya's birthday is celebrated on the full moon day of the Margashirsha month. It is majorly celebrated in Maharashtra. Some people observe fast on this day and break it only after the moonrise, once they have seen it.

Margashirsha Purnima 2019 date and Timings:

December 11, 2019, Wednesday

Margashirsha Purnima Vrat

Margashirsha, Shukla Purnima

Begins - 10:59 AM, Dec 11

Ends - 10:42 AM, Dec 12

December 12, 2019, Thursday

Margashirsha Purnima

Margashirsha, Shukla Purnima

Begins - 10:59 AM, Dec 11

Ends - 10:42 AM, Dec 12

(The date and timings are as per drikpanchang.com)

It is said that during Pradosh Kaal, Lord Dattatreya took birth on the auspicious occasion of Margashirsha Purnima. In some parts of the country, Lord Dattatreya's birthday is also celebrated as Battisi Purnima, Margashirsha Poonam Udyatithi Purnima’ etc.

Rituals of Margashirsha Purnima:

Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day. According to Prokerala.com, devotees take bath with a few holy Tusli plant leaves mixed in water. Chants of Om Namo Narayana or Gayatri Mantra can be recited. Some even take a holy dip in Ganga water.

All those who observe fast, organise a Satyanarayana Katha and distribute prasad amongst everyone.

It is believed that if you do charity, donate money, clothes or any other article on this day, Lord's blessings will bestow upon you and your family. Helping the needy in whichever way possible, especially on Margashirsha Purnima gives 32 times (Battis in Hindi) more benefit.

Hence, the name Battisi Purnima comes from this legend.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Margashirsha Purnima!