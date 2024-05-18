Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals And Parana Timings

Mohini Ekadashi, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals will be observed on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Ekadashi, the eleventh day of the lunar calendar, is considered auspicious for Hindus and occurs twice a month during the waxing and waning phases of the moon. Devotees of Vishnu observe this day by fasting, either abstaining from food and water (Nirjala) or consuming a sattvic diet to purify the body and mind.

Mohini Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of the month of Vaishakha.

Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Date

In 2024, Mohini Ekadashi will be observed on May 19, Sunday.

Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Shubh Muhurat

As per drik panchang the shubh muhurat tithi for Mohini Ekadashi in 2024 is as follows:

Ekadashi Tithi begins at 11:22 on May 18, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends at 13:50 on May 19, 2024

Mohini Ekadashi: Significance

Mohini Ekadashi is believed to be the day when Lord Vishnu appeared in the shape of a beautiful nymph, Mohini. Mohini Ekadashi is observed by the devotees every year to commemorate this occasion.

According to Hindu mythology, it was during the Samudra Manthan which was the churning of the ocean-produced nectar, flaring a battle between the demons and divinities over who would consume it. To settle the dispute, the deity Guru Brihaspati sought help from Lord Vishnu. To answer his prayers, Lord Vishnu emerged as the enchantress Mohini, took the Amrit Kalash from the demons, and distributed the 'Amrit' among the deities.

Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Parana timings

As per Drik Panchang, the timings for Parana will begin on May 20 at 5:28 am and will end at 8:12 am.

Mohini Ekadashi 2024 Puja Rituals To Follow

- Wake up early, take a holy bath, and place idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on an altar, offering flowers, sweets, and water.

- Start a strict fast from sunrise on Ekadashi to sunrise the next day, sometimes refraining from consuming water.

- During the fast, devotees engage in puja, offering flowers, incense, and fruits to Lord Vishnu while reciting Vishnu mantras.

- Reading or listening to the Vishnu Sahasranama is considered highly meritorious.

- Devotees perform charitable acts, visit Lord Krishna temples for special prayers and bhajans, and listen to the story of Mohini Ekadashi for spiritual benefits.

