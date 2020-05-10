Mother’s Day special: Treat the women in your life to these simple and delicious dishes

New Delhi: Mothers should be celebrated every day, but today is a special day when we thank our moms for being by our side always, no matter what. On May 10, as the world celebrates Mother’s Day, let’s take out a moment from our busy lives to make the women in our lives feel special. Talk to them, gift them with things they like or treat them to some sumptuous dishes. Do whatever you feel like, your mothers will feel special whatever you do.

If you want to treat your mom with the best of the best, this Mother’s Day we have collated some easy yet delicious dishes recipes for you. These delicious recipes have been provided by some chefs of The Ashok, New Delhi, and trust us your simple gesture will really make her day.

The recipes are as follows:

Mili Jhuli Sabzi Ka Aachar

Ingredients:

1. Carrot -1.5 kg

2. Turnip – 01 kg

3. Cauliflower – 2.5 kg

4. Onion -500 gm

5. Mustard seeds – 100gm

6. Whole Garam masala- 150 gm

7. Salt – 250 gm

8. Jaggery – 01 kg

9. Turmeric – 01 tbsp

10. Degi Mirch -01 tbsp

11. Vinegar -150 ml

12. Mustard oil – 500 ml

13. Ginger garlic paste- 200 gm

Method:

- Grind onion to make a paste.

- Heat mustard oil and roast garam masala for few min, add onion paste cook for 2 min and add ginger garlic paste and cook again till mixture starts leaving oil.

- Now add degi mirch, salt and jaggery, cooked till it starts leaving oil and is mixed well.

- Remove from flame and bring it to room temperature.

- In other vessel boil water and add salt. Add all vegetables and remove water immediately from flame.

- Drain water and sundry all vegetables for one full day, so as to remove maximum moisture.

- Mix all vegetables in the prepared mixture.

- Place all this preparation in glass or ceramic container.

- Keep this container in Sunlight for 5 days.

- Open the container after 5 days and mix the aachar with a wooden spoon once.

- Serve small portion with your desired food.

Aam Ka Achar

Ingredients:

1. Raw Mangoes - 500 gms

2. Fenugreek Seeds/ Methi Seeds - 15 gms

3. Mustard Seeds - 45 gms

4. Red Chili Powder - 45 gms

5. Turmeric Powder - 10 gms

6. Asafoetida - 5 gms

7. Kalonji/ Onion Seeds - 15 gms

8. Fennel Seeds - 15 gms

9. Coriander Seeds - 15 gms

10. Salt to taste

11. Sesame Oil - 75 ml

Method

- Wash the mangoes and cut into small pieces.

- In a large bowl, combine salt, turmeric and cut marinate overnight or 8 hours until the mangoes release a large quantity of water.

- Drain the water from the mangoes. Dry the mangoes on paper towels for about 8 hours or overnight, so they lose the excess moisture.

- Heat a small pan on medium heat, and roast the coriander seeds until you start smelling the aroma. Turn off heat and allow it to cool. Once cooled, using a pestle and mortar to coarsely crush the coriander seeds to half.

- In a large bowl, combine the mangoes, the remaining salt, turmeric powder, asafoetida powder, fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, red chilli powder, onion seeds, fennel seeds, and coriander seeds

- Fill the achaar mixture tightly into a bottle and keep in sunlight for 3-4 days

- Heat the oil in a saucepan to a boiling point, allow it to cool completely while covered. Add the cooled oil to the mixture of achar.

- The achar will take 7-8 day to get the flavours from the masala. After 2 weeks, the aam ka achar is ready to serve.

Aam Ki Chutney

Ingredients

1. Raw Mangoes - 300 gms

2. Cumin Seeds - 2 gms

3. Mustard Seeds - 2 gms

4. Fennel Seeds - 2 gms

5. Kalonji/Onion Seeds - 2 gms

6. Fenugreek Seeds/Methi Seeds - 2 gms

7. Powdered Jaggery - 30 gms

8. Red Chili Powder - A Pinch

9. Salt to taste

10. Ginger - ½ Inch

11. Oil - 30 ml

12. Asafetida - A Pinch

13. Black Salt to taste

Preparation:

- Wash, peel and par boil the mangoes and cool it.

- Grate the par boiled mangoes and keep aside.

- Heat oil and fry the dry whole ingredients till it crackles.

- Add ginger, grated mango, black salt, red chilli powder, and asafetida.

- Let the spices and the mangoes cook for two minutes.

- Turn off the flame and let the chutney cool down.

Begun Bhaja

Ingredients

1. Eggplant/Baingan - Large one

2. Turmeric Powder - 1/2 tsp

3. Roasted jeera - 1 tbsp

4.Red chilly fried - 5

5. Salt to taste

6.Mustard Oil for frying

Instructions

- Wash the eggplant and wipe it dry with a kitchen towel.

- Cut into 1 cm thick slices.

- Mix turmeric powder, jeera powder and salt in a plate.

- Apply this mixture all over the eggplant slices.

- Heat mustard oil in a pan.

- Shallow fry in hot oil on high heat until golden brown from both the sides.

- Sprinkle with roast jeers and place fried red chilly on top.

- Serve immediately.

- Serve cold with your favourite snacks.