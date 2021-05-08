Mother's Day 2021: Show some love to your mom with these WhatsApp, Facebook and Text messages!

New Delhi: The much-revered Mother's Day is celebrated every year on May 9. The day is dedicated to all the moms who are your first teachers and help a child move towards his goals. You take your first baby steps into this world by holding your mother's hand. Every year, on the second Sunday of May, Mother's Day is celebrated to honour the mothers who unconditionally love and nurture their kids.

Although, we don't really need to follow any single day for expressing our love and gratitude towards our moms, yet if ever we have to make her feel special then perhaps this one dedicated day for all the mothers is the perfect way to do so.

On this Mother's Day, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, if you are away from your mom or loved ones, take some time out and wish a happy 'mother's day' through these adorable Whatsapp, Facebook and text messages:

Here's wishing a very Happy Mother's Day to everyone. Stay safe stay home!