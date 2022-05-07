हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mother's Day 2022 messages

Mother's Day 2022 special: WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings dedicated to moms!

On this Mother's Day 2022, let's take some time out and wish a happy 'mother's day' through these cool Whatsapp and text messages. 

Mother&#039;s Day 2022 special: WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings dedicated to moms!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay representational image

New Delhi: Every year, on the second Sunday of May - Mother's Day is ushered in with much love and gusto across the globe. The day honours the mothers who unconditionally love and nurture their kids. A mother is essentially a child's first teacher who helps him/her move ahead in life. You take your first baby steps into this world by holding your mother's hand.

MOTHER'S DAY 2022 SPECIAL 

We don't really need one particular day to celebrate motherhood, as it should be respected every moment. Nonetheless, by marking International Mother's Day this year on May 8, Sunday, we can make our moms feel special on this very day. On this Mother's Day, let's take some time out and wish a happy 'mother's day' through these cool Whatsapp and text messages. 

MOTHER'S DAY 2022 MESSAGES

In case, you are away from your mom or loved ones, take some time out and wish a happy 'mother's day' through these adorable messages:

To all the moms out there, here's wishing you a very Happy Mother's Day!

