International Mother's Day, which comes on Sunday, May 12, this year is a moment to honour and commemorate the significant contributions and sacrifices made by mothers and mother figures around the world. Mother's Day provides an occasion for people from all cultures to express thanks, love, and respect to the women who have nursed, mentored, and supported them throughout their lives.

How does it take place?

International Mother's Day is commemorated in many ways around the world. People express their love and admiration for their mothers in a variety of ways, including meaningful gestures such as homemade cards and gifts, as well as lavish family reunions and special events.

Mother's Day is a beautiful occasion in India that celebrates love, appreciation, and the vital role that moms play in our lives. Mother's Day celebrations in India are a lovely custom that recognises moms' altruistic love and sacrifices across the nation.

In the United Kingdom, children frequently give flowers and cards to their mothers. Carnations represent love and thanks in Japan, whereas big feasts are held in Ethiopia. Mothers are honoured in Mexico with serenades and poetry readings, while in Nepal, a particular religious celebration called Mata Tirtha Aunsi is observed.

Why Mother's Day is celebrated on the 2nd Sunday of May every year?

Soon after, it evolved into a full-fledged movement, with Ms Jarvis and her friends writing to significant figures in the United States demanding that the day be proclaimed a national holiday. By 1911, it had reached every state in the country. Finally, in 1914, US President Woodrow Wilson recognized the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day.

To thank our mothers, we now celebrate Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May. This day serves as a reminder to be grateful for the many sacrifices moms make, sometimes behind the scenes, to maintain their families' well-being and happiness.

International Mother's Day celebration significance

The major goal of International Mother's Day is to honour motherhood in all of its forms. It is a day to recognize the critical role that mothers play in influencing individuals, families, and society as a whole. This day is set aside to acknowledge and appreciate mothers' dedication, hard labour, and love for their children.

International Mother's Day is more than just a day on the calendar; it is a celebration of a mother's deep bond with her child. It is a day to remember, honour, and express thanks to the wonderful women who have shaped our lives through their love and leadership.

Greetings to share with Mother on this day

1. "Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing woman in my life!"

2. "Wishing a Happy Mother's Day to the superhero who juggles it all with grace and love! Your dedication and selflessness make every day brighter"

3. "Thank you for your endless love and support. You are my rock, my inspiration, mother."

4. "To the world's best mother: Happy Mother's Day! Your love is the foundation of our family, and your kindness knows no bounds."

5. "Your love, strength, and wisdom inspire me every day, Mom. Thank you for being my guiding light."

6. "Warmest wishes on Mother's Day to the woman who fills our lives with love and laughter. Your strength and grace inspire everyone."