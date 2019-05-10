close

Mother's day special

Mother's Day special: Best Whatsapp & text messages for your mom

The day is marked to honour the mothers who unconditionally love and nurture their kids.

Mother&#039;s Day special: Best Whatsapp &amp; text messages for your mom
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational Image)

Every year, on the second Sunday of May, we celebrate Mother's Day. The day is marked to honour the mothers who unconditionally love and nurture their kids. Although, we don't really need to follow any single day for expressing our love and gratitude towards our moms, yet if ever we have to make her feel special then perhaps this one dedicated day for all the mothers is the perfect way to do so. 

On this Mother's Day, let's take some time out and wish a happy 'mother's day' through these cool Whatsapp and text messages. 

Here's wishing a happy Mother's Day to all the moms!

