Mother's Day special: Dedicate this poem to your mom today!

New Delhi: Mother's Day, the day to thank your mom for all that she has done for you is finally here! Celebrated on the second Sunday of May, the day is the perfect time to make your mom feel extra special.

So this Mother's Day, dedicate this poem to your mother and watch her face light up with happiness!

You taught me how to walk,

and taught me how to talk,

Through thick and thin,

You stood by my side,

In my every win,

You beam with pride

Your arms are all I seek

When my world feels bleak

With you I stand tall,

Never afraid of anything,

Cause I know if I fall,

You'll catch me in an eye's blink!

You've been a friend and a confidant,

You've been a teacher and your roles shift

Do you have a magic wand

So that all my troubles drift?

Thank you for all the times,

When you sacrificed to watch me shine,

Thank you for all that you've done,

You ensured, I always won

Happy Mother's Day, world's best mom,

With you here, I can fight any storm!