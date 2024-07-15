Muharram 2024: Date, History, Significance, And More

The Islamic calendar, based on the moon's phases, causes Muharram's dates to shift each year in the Gregorian calendar. South Asian countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh usually see the crescent moon a day later than Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf countries, as well as the USA, the UK, and Canada. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, marks the Islamic New Year, known as Al Hijri or the Arabic New Year. This month holds great significance for both Shia and Sunni Muslims globally.

The Islamic calendar has about 354 days divided into 12 months, including Muharram, Safar, Rabi-al-Thani, and others. After Ramadan, Muharram is considered the second most sacred month in Islam and marks the start of the lunar calendar.

The crescent moon for Muharram was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday, July 05, 2024, the 29th day of Dhul Hijjah. Saudi authorities announced that Muharram 1446 will begin after evening prayers on Saturday, July 06, 2024. Thus, July 07, 2024, will be the first day of Muharram in Saudi Arabia, marking the start of the Islamic New Year 1446.

Muharram in India

Since Saudi Arabia will mark the Islamic New Year on July 07, 2024, India will look for the crescent moon on the evening of July 06, 2024. If sighted, Muharram will start on July 07; otherwise, July 07 will be the last day of Dhul Hijjah 1445, and the Islamic New Year 1446 will begin on July 08, 2024, in India and will end on July 17, 2024.

History and Significance

The Islamic calendar, created around 638 CE by Caliph Umar, starts from Prophet Muhammad’s migration to Medina. This calendar follows the lunar cycle, with each month beginning with a new moon.

Muharram is one of the four sacred months in the Quran and a time for increased devotion and good deeds. It is a period for reflection, remembering the past, and setting goals for the coming year.