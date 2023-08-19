trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650756
NewsLifestyleCulture
LOLLAPALOOZA

Music Festival 'Lollapalooza' Returns To Mumbai, Check Details Inside

The gala will be held at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. Like last year, this edition will also be a fusion of EDM, techno, traditional, and indie music. 

Last Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 10:29 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Music Festival 'Lollapalooza' Returns To Mumbai, Check Details Inside Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Lollapalooza, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, is returning to India.

After the Asia-first edition in Mumbai earlier this year, Lollapalooza will be back in India in January 2024. If you want to attend this multi-genre music festival, then make sure you mark January 27 and January 28 on your calendar.

The gala will be held at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. Like last year, this edition will also be a fusion of EDM, techno, traditional, and indie music. The tickets for the music festival will be available on BookMyShow.

'Lollapalooza' has been a mash-up of musical genres, featuring everything from pop, rock, hip-hop, indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM), techno, and a host of new Indian sounds
For the previous edition, K-pop star Jackson Wang, Imagine Dragons and Indian artist AP Dhillon came to India and gave a stellar performance.

The artist lineup for Lollapalooza 2024 has not been announced yet. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train