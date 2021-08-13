Nag Panchami 2021: Follow these steps to perform special puja on this day!

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami is being celebrated this year on August 13. On this day, Nag (serpents) are prayed to. As per the Hindu calendar, the day dedicated to offering prayers to the snake god happens to be on the fifth day of the bright half of the lunar month of Shravan or Sawan (July/August).

SIGNIFICANCE OF NAG PANCHAMI

In places in Rajasthan and Gujarat, Nag Panchami is also marked on the dark half (Krishna Paksha) of the same month. According to Garuda Purana, offering prayers to serpents on this day is considered to be auspicious, bringing good things in life. Also, feeding Brahmins after offering the snakes is believed to be good practice.

NAG PANCHAMI SHUBH PUJA MUHURAT

Nag Panchami on Friday, August 13, 2021

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat - 05:49 AM to 08:28 AM

Duration - 02 Hours 39 Mins

Nag Pancham date in Gujarat - Friday, August 27, 2021

Panchami Tithi Begins - 03:24 PM on Aug 12, 2021

Panchami Tithi Ends - 01:42 PM on Aug 13, 2021

(AS PER DRIKPANCHANG.COM)

RITUALS OF NAG PANCHAMI

Women worship the Snake god or the Nag Devta and offer milk to the serpents. It symbolises the offering of milk to the snake gods. Women pray for the well being of their brothers and family members.

As many as 12 serpent gods are worshipped on this day which is believed to be very auspicious.

Devotees pray to Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka and Pingala gods.

NAG PANCHAMI PUJA:

Many women observe fasting a day before the festival of Nag Panchami. Some even fast on an actual day. Offer milk or kheer to the snake god or Lord Shiva.

Avoid consuming food that has salt.

Apply Haldi and Kumkum on snake holes and offer flowers.

Then chant the Nag Panchami pooja mantra to seek blessings from the snake gods.

Sarva Nagaah preeyantam mey yey kechit prithivithaley

Yey cha helimarichistha yentarey divi samstithah

Yey Nadeeshu Mahanaga ye Sarasvatigaaminah

Yey cha Vaapeetadageshu teshu sarveshu vai namah

Once the puja is over, distribute the kheer or milk as prasad to your friends and family.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Nag Panchami!