Nag Panchami 2021

Nag Panchami 2021: Know date, puja timings and significance

This year, Nag Panchami will be celebrated on August 13, 2021, Friday. Check out the puja timings, the significance of the festival and how it's celebrated.

File photo

New Delhi: On the occasion of Nag Panchami, people worship snake gods, as Nag refers to a snake in Hindi. As per the Hindu calendar, the day dedicated to offering prayers to the snake god happens to be on the fifth day of the bright half of the lunar month of Shravan or Sawan (July/August). 

This year, Nag Panchami will be celebrated on August 13, 2021, Friday. However, in places in Rajasthan and Gujarat, Nag Panchami is also marked on the dark half (Krishna Paksha) of the same month.

Puja timings for Nag Panchami

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat - 05:49 AM to 08:28 AM

Panchami Tithi Begins - 03:24 PM on Aug 12, 2021
Panchami Tithi Ends - 01:42 PM on Aug 13, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Significance

Women worship the Snake god or the Nag Devta and offer milk to the serpents. It symbolises the offering of milk to the snake gods. Women pray for the well being of their brothers and family members. As many as 12 serpent gods are worshipped on this day which is believed to be very auspicious.

Devotees pray to Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka and Pingala gods.

How Nag Panchami is celebrated

Many women observe fasting a day before the festival. Some even fast on the actual day. They also offer milk or kheer to the snake god or Lord Shiva. They avoid consuming food that has salt and apply haldi and kumkum on snake holes and offer flowers. Then they chant the Nag Panchami pooja mantra to seek blessings from the snake gods.

Sarva Nagaah preeyantam mey yey kechit prithivithaley

Yey cha helimarichistha yentarey divi samstithah

Yey Nadeeshu Mahanaga ye Sarasvatigaaminah

Yey cha Vaapeetadageshu teshu sarveshu vai namah

Once the puja is over, distribute the kheer or milk as prasad to your friends and family.

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Nag Panchami!

