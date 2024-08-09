Nag Panchami 2024: Do This To Make Rahu-Ketu Ineffective And Alleviate Kaalsarp Dosha

Nag Panchami, celebrated on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) during the month of Sawan, falls on August 9 this year. Worshiping the serpent deity on this day fulfills all wishes and helps remove doshas such as Kaalsarp Dosha from the horoscope. According to Astrologer Parduman Suri, worshiping the serpent deity eliminates the fear of misfortune caused by snakes. Additionally, if Rahu-Ketu is causing repeated problems in a person's horoscope, worshiping the serpent deity can help alleviate these issues.

Best Time for Puja

During Pradosh Kaal (the period between evening twilight and night), worshiping the serpent deity is considered most auspicious. The most favorable time for special worship is from 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM. If you cannot perform the puja during this time, you can do so at any other time of the day.

Importance of the Day

In Hinduism, snakes are revered as serpent deities. Worship performed for snakes reaches these deities. It is believed that in households where Nag Panchami is observed with serpent worship, deaths due to snake bites do not occur.

Legends Associated with Nag Panchami

According to one legend, Vasuki Nag was used as a rope during the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan). The festival of Nag Panchami was established to honor the contribution of snakes. On this day, Lord Krishna saved the people of Vrindavan from the deadly Kaliya Nag.

Another legend tells of Arjun’s grandson, King Parikshit’s son, Janamejaya, who was furious that his father died from a snake bite. He performed a Sarpa Sattra (snake sacrifice) Yajna to annihilate all snakes. Sage Astika stopped the yajna and poured raw milk on the Taksaka (a snake) to protect it from the fire. This act saved the lineage of snakes, leading to the tradition of offering milk to serpent deities on Nag Panchami.

In another folk tale, a farmer’s family had two sons and a daughter. While plowing the fields, the farmer accidentally killed three baby snakes with the plow. The mother snake, seeking revenge, bit the farmer, his wife, and both sons. The next day, the snake intended to bite the farmer’s daughter, but she offered milk in a bowl and sought forgiveness. Pleased, the snake revived the farmer and his family. This event occurred on Shukla Panchami.

What to Do and Not to Do to Gain the Favour of Serpents

- Donate to those in need on Nag Panchami.

- Performing snake worship and bathing snakes with milk is considered pious.

- Place an image of a snake at the main entrance of the house or create a clay idol of a snake inside the house.

- Offer flowers, sweets, and milk to the serpent deity.

- Avoid plowing fields or cutting trees on this day to prevent harming snakes.