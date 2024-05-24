Narada Jayanti 2024: Date, Time, Significance, And More

Narada Jayanti is a prominent ceremony honouring Narada Muni, the pioneer of music and a devout follower of Lord Vishnu. Narada Muni, well known for his unique job as a celestial messenger, has a distinct place in Hindu mythology and is frequently associated with modern communication and journalism.

Date and Time

This year, Narada Jayanti will take place on May 24. According to Drik Panchang, Pratipada Tithi will start at 7:22 PM on May 23 and end at 7:24 PM on May 24.

History Of Narada Jayanti

Hindu mythology states that Narada Muni was cursed to be born on Earth after being a Hindu Gandharv in a former life. His father was a servant for a group of holy priests, and he was born into a humble family. The priests were quite impressed with Narada because, like his father, he served them with complete dedication and devotion. Narada's labours moved the priests, who bestowed upon him a blessing and gave him prasada from Lord Vishnu.

Narada became a devoted devotee of Lord Vishnu as a result of the priests' frequent storytelling of the Lord's exploits. Narada used to leave his home after his mother passed away and wander the forests in search of enlightenment. Narada is thought to have seen Lord Vishnu while meditating beneath a tree at one point.

Lord Vishnu informed Narada, who was delighted, that he would not be able to assume his divine form once more until he died. Following this occurrence, Narada Muni committed his life to serving the Lord and rose to prominence as a prominent champion of Vishnu. With Lord Vishnu's favor, Narada's spiritual form was born again after his death.

Narada Jayanti 2024: Significance

Narada Jayanti marks the anniversary of Devarshi Narada Muni's birth. Devarshi Narada is described as a worldwide journalist or the primary information source for the gods in Vedic Puranas and folklore. The underworld, the earth, and the skies are all open to Narada Muni.