Narak Chaturdashi 2022: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi

New Delhi: Narak Chaturdashi is also known as Choti Diwali, Roop Chaturdashi and Roop Chaudas. This day is one of the five – days long Diwali celebrations and is generally celebrated a day ahead of Diwali. Diwali, this year, will be observed on 24 October. However, there’s a confusion if Choti Diwali will be celebrated on 23 October or 24 October.

Narak Chaturdashi 2022: Date

According to Drik Panchang, “Narak Chaturdashi might be celebrated a day before or on the day of Diwali. However, when Chaturdashi Tithi prevails before sunrise and Amavasya Thali prevails after sunset then Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali falls on the same day.”

Narak Chaturdashi Date: Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Narak Chaturdashi 2022: Timings

Abhyang Snan Muhurat: 05:24 am to 06:40 am

Duration: 01 Hour 16 Mins

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: Oct 23, 2022 at 06:03 pm

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: Oct 24, 2022 at 05:27 pm

Narak Chaturdashi 2022: Puja Vidhi

Taking a bath before sunrise is considered lucky on this day. People are advised to apply sesame oil to your entire body while taking a bath. After taking the bath, people circle Apamarga leaves three times over their head.

On Ahoi Ashtami, a vessel is filled with water and kept overnight. The water from the vessel is then mixed with the bathing water on the day of Narak Chaturdashi.

Following the bathing, Lord Yamraj is worshipped by lighting diya outside the main door.

In the evening, people light up diyas to worship all the gods which are then placed on both sides of the entrance area or the main door of the home or workplace.

A particular time period on this day is called Nisheeth Kaal during which people throw away the unnecessary belongings. It is believed that on the next day of Narak Chaturdashi, that is Diwali, goddess Lakshmi visit our homes to spread prosperity and fortune.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on the general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)